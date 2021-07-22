A Brooklyn Park man was killed in a motorcycle crash July 18 while riding on Interstate 94 in Freeport, near St. Cloud.
The crash victim, John Nelson, 54, was identified by the Minnesota State Patrol.
At approximately 9:20 p.m., Nelson was riding a 2007 Yamaha JFR motorcycle traveling east on I-94 near Freeport, according to the state patrol. A 2018 Freightliner Cascadia semi truck was also traveling eastbound at the time.
Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
Nelson, who was wearing a helmet, came into contact with the rear of the trailer near County Road 11, crashing and coming to a rest on the median shoulder of the highway.
The Stearns County Sheriff, Stearns Fire and Rescue, the St. Augusta Fire Department, and a Life Link Helicopter unit responded to the crash, as well as the State Patrol.
– Compiled by Kevin Miller
