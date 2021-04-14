A traffic crash on the 5700 block of Winnetka Avenue North in New Hope left a male passenger dead on the afternoon of April 5.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the man, Esaw Ford, 67, of Brooklyn Park, was a passenger in a vehicle that struck another vehicle at approximately 3 p.m. The victim was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale due to injuries sustained to the head and neck, where he died.

The New Hope Police Department is investigating the crash.

