A Brooklyn Park man died in a drowning incident on Little Mantrap Lake in Clover Township, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Moore, 65, was found dead July 12, the Sheriff’s Office said.

At approximately 9 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Little Mantrap Lake on a report of a possible drowning.

Witnesses reported a male, later identified as Moore, traveling at a high rate of speed in a small fishing boat. Witnesses heard a bang, and Moore was thrown from the boat, which was spinning in circles.

Witnesses attempted to throw Moore a life jacket but were unsuccessful. One witness also dove into the water to attempt to save him, but he never resurfaced.

With the help of a witness, deputies were able to disable Moore’s boat.

The Lakes Area Dive Team was called to assist in the search for Moore. After a half-hour of searching, Moore’s body was discovered by sonar in 16 feet of water.

