A Brooklyn Park man was charged on June 1 with sexually assault against a child, according to the Police Department.
Jonah Canny, 18, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly assaulted a six-year-old at Willowstone Park on May 26.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 6 p.m., the victim's family began a party at Willowstone Park, at 1909 95th Ave. N. At approximately 9 p.m., the group noticed the victim was missing. They saw the victim leave a portable restroom, and an unknown adult male, allegedly Canny, leave the restroom shortly thereafter.
The victim's uncle said that when he confronted Canny, Canny said the victim was stuck in the restroom and he had attempted to help him exit.
The victim later told his mother he was sexually assaulted at the park, and she reported the incident to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
Police received a tip from an individual who believed Canny was involved in the incident. “She stated that (Canny) is drawn to small children and frequents Willowstone Park,” the criminal complaint reads. “On the offense date (Canny) was gone from his residence from at least 5:30 p.m. until after 9 p.m. Known adult stated that (Canny) has a history of similar behavior.”
Canny's address is listed as near Willowstone Park.
The victim's uncle identified Canny in a photo line up as the individual he had confronted in the park.
According to the Police Department, Canny was arrested at his home at approximately 10 a.m. May 28. He was uncooperative and resisted arrest before he was booked into the Hennepin County Jail. His bail was set at $250,000.
The felony-level charge has a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and a fine of $10,500 to $35,000.
