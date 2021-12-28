A Brooklyn Park man was recently charged in connection with a hit-and-run on Bottineau Boulevard that left a man hospitalized.
Phonsavanh Vongphouthone, 35, was charged with criminal vehicular operation after allegedly striking a man with his car near the Crystal Airport, causing substantial injuries.
Prosecutors allege that Vongphouthone attempted to discard his vehicle and report it stolen before police could connect him to the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 6:40 p.m. Dec. 18, Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to a report of a man struck by a vehicle on County Road 81.
Responding officers found a man lying on the road in critical condition, with pieces of a Ford Focus scattered around the area. Officers also found the victim’s belongings and approximately 12 cans of beer.
Footprints in the snow and video surveillance showed the victim had purchased a 12-pack of beer at a nearby liquor store before attempting to cross the road.
Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital.
The victim had fractured bones throughout this body, and underwent multiple life-saving surgeries, including a leg amputation following the crash. He remains hospitalized.
The next day, Vongphouthone called the police to report that his Ford Focus had been stolen the prior night.
Police found Vongphouthone’s vehicle in a park less than a mile from his Brooklyn Park home. The car had sustained damage consistent with having struck someone, but did not have damage to the steering column or ignition consistent with a keyless theft.
When first interviewed, Vongphouthone told police that he was at home when the car was stolen, and did not drive it because his license had been revoked.
However, after conducting further interviews and viewing surveillance footage, police determined that Vongphouthone had driven the car to a liquor store and bought beer six minutes before a 911 call reported the victim’s injured status.
Vongphouthone’s vehicle had been traveling in the direction of the crash when he left the store.
In a post-Miranda rights interview, Vongphouthone told police he had struck the victim after he “jumped” out in front of his car, according to the criminal complaint.
Vongphouthone told officers he was not drunk at the time of the accident, but had taken one hit of marijuana before driving.
He told officers he did not stop or report the accident because he was scared, but that he went home and “drank it off.”
He also admitted to moving the vehicle at approximately 11 p.m. the night of the accident with the plan to report it stolen the next morning.
Vongphouthone was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 10:07 a.m. Dec. 22, and was conditionally released Dec. 27 on bail after appearing in court.
The maximum sentence for criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm and leaving the scene is five years in prison, and a $10,000 fine.
