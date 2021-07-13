Brooklyn Park Legion baseball took three losses last week, but the offense did make some strides with a combined 15 runs in three games.
The Pirates (1-10 overall) finish the regular season with games at STMA Blue on July 13 and at Spring Lake Park on July 14.
The sub-state section 9 tournament is at Coon Rapids High School.
The tournament begins the week of July 19 with Andover, Champlin Park, Coon Rapids, Golden Valley (Benilde-St. Margaret’s), Ham Lake, St. Francis and Spring Lake Park joining the Pirates.
Anoka 4, Brooklyn Park 2
Brooklyn Park scored in the bottom of the seventh down by three runs, but Anoka proved too much in a 4-2 win on July 5.
Dominic Nerby doubled to put runners on second and third, and Matt Doebler had an RBI groundout to bring home Mason Klemm in the first inning for an early 1-0 lead.
Blake Iverson doubled in the seventh, and he later scored on an RBI single by Hunter Wick.
Doebler allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks in a tough loss on the mound. He struck out four in six innings.
Sam Kil struck out two in a scoreless inning.
Armstrong 7, Brooklyn Park 6
Tuesday was a strange day that had a steady rain that transitioned from light to heavy throughout the evening.
As a result, Brooklyn Park and Armstrong played a wild four innings with a combined 13 runs, 10 hits and five errors before the game was called.
The Falcons ended up edging the Pirates 7-6 in the difficult conditions in what was essentially a half game.
Armstrong took a 5-0 lead through the top of the second before Brooklyn Park scored four runs in the bottom of the second and two more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-5 lead.
The Falcons would end up winning the game, however, after they scored twice in the top of the fourth and held the Pirates scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
Brooklyn Park didn’t go quietly after falling behind 7-6, though.
Two reached base with two outs before Ryan Wilkinson was able to strike out Walters to end the game.
The Falcons led 5-0 early, but the Pirates came back in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 5-4.
Walters doubled to put two on, and Doebler walked to load the bases. Kil and Drew Paape both had RBI walks, and Nerby singled home Doebler and Kil.
Brooklyn Park took a one-run lead in the third.
Zach Paape doubled, and Dylan Lallas singled to put runners on the corners. An error allowed Zach Paape to score, and Connor McNamer hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Lallas.
Walters allowed five earned runs on five hits and seven walks in three innings. He had two strikeouts.
Drew Paape walked one in a scoreless inning.
Elk River 9, Brooklyn Park 7
Brooklyn Park came back to tie Elk River in the fifth, but the Elks scored again in the sixth as the Pirates fell 9-7 on July 7.
Klemm was 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, and Drew Paape was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Kil finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Nate Courchane added two runs scored.
Iverson had an RBI, and Augie Goethals and Wick both scored runs.
Iverson started and allowed two earned runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out one. Zach Paape allowed two runs on four hits in two innings. He struck out two.
