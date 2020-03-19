A Brooklyn Park-based daycare provider was deemed a total loss after an early morning fire broke out March 19.
Fire fighters were deployed to the KinderCare located at 7964 Xerxes Ave. N. after a smoke alarm sounded at approximately 2 a.m.
Arriving firefighters found a fire had started in an attic. “When they arrived they had like, heavy, high heat and heavy smoke in the building. The fire was actually in the attic space – or the majority of the fire was,” said Jovan Palmieri, deputy fire chief. “When they got there they didn't have a lot of flames but they had a lot of smoke and heat, and then as they investigated it, they started having flames come through the roof of the building.”
Fighting the fire, the department “started out offensive where we we're sending crews inside to fight the fire, but then we had to pull them back and go defensive with our master streams and our tower water,” Palmieri said.
None of the building is salvageable, according to Palmieri. “I think it's a total loss,” he said.
Fire crews remained on the scene until 10 a.m.
The building was empty when the fire started, and no one was injured in fighting the fire.
The flames were contained to the KinderCare building, and did not jump to any of the nearby residential structures. “There were a few houses around the daycare center and we were able to get water streams in place and protect those houses,” Palmieri said.
Investigators are still attempting to determine the cause of the fire.
Firefighters from Brooklyn Center, Coon Rapids, Plymouth, and Fridley assisted in fighting the fire, as did the West Metro Fire Department, which fielded a simultaneous fire call in Brooklyn Park, Palmieri said. North Memorial Health Hospital was standing by in case of any injuries during the fire fighting process.
