The city of Brooklyn Park has hired Marcellus Davis to be its first racial equity, diversity, and inclusion manager.
“We are extremely excited to have an experienced and well-respected professional like Dr. Marcellus Davis join our team to provide strategic leadership as we all work to advance racial equity, diversity and inclusion, and to facilitate policy and program changes to achieve better outcomes for all in our community,” said assistant city manager Wokie Freeman-Gbogba in making the announcement.
A resident of Brooklyn Park, Davis is excited to join the Brooklyn Park team to provide strategic leadership, in collaboration with city leaders and staff, to advance racial equity, diversity and inclusion.
“I’m eager to serve the residents of Brooklyn Park in this most urgent matter of achieving racially equitable outcomes for our most marginalized community members,” Davis said. “As a community member and employee, I look forward to collaborating and working in tandem with Brooklyn Park residents (youth, community leaders, city officials) in building and defining community. We got work to do. Let’s go to work. All power to the people of Brooklyn Park.”
Davis has served in numerous racial and educational equity roles in both K-12 education and higher education, including roles of urban education professor, cultural liaison, diversity and multiculturalism director, director of achievement and integration and American Indian Education, and interim director of a charter elementary school.
He has served in leadership roles with the Minnesota National Association of Multicultural Education and has taught in the human relations department at St. Cloud State University. He also is a co-founder of Community Minded Educators LLC, a consulting company designed to help create equitable learning, working experiences and environments within organizations. Most recently, Davis has served as the White Bear Lake Area School District director of equity and engagement.
The racial equity, diversity, and inclusion manager will be a thought-leader and change agent, engaging with city leadership on strategies to eliminate Brooklyn Park’s racial and place-based disparities.
Davis’ first day as manager will be Nov. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.