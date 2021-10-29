Brooklyn Park is accepting applications to join the Northwest Suburbs Cable Communications Commission through Nov. 19.

This Commission is the regulatory agency for the cable franchise for the nine northwest suburbs in the Commission; i.e., Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, Golden Valley, Maple Grove, New Hope, Osseo, Plymouth and Robbinsdale. The Northwest Suburbs Cable Communications Commission specifies that two members shall be appointed from each member city: one who is an official representative of the city and one who represents the community.

Members serve one-year terms, and meetings are 7:30-9 a.m. the third Thursday of February, May, September and November.

Applications are available at brooklynpark.org or at the City Hall customer service desk, at 5200 85th Ave. N.

