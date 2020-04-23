While the COVID-19 outbreak and shelter-in-place order have put a stop to normal business operations for many Minnesota companies, the Brooklyn Park City Council extended license renewal periods for some impacted businesses at its April 13 meeting.
City-controlled licenses for massage therapists and enterprises, swimming pool and gambling businesses, which have license renewal deadlines in March or April, will be extended until 60 days after the governor allows such businesses to reopen.
While city staff members proposed a 30-day extension, the council decided to extend the deadline an extra 30 days. The council did not, however, waive fees or reduce normal fees for these licenses.
State statute currently prevents the city from changing deadlines for establishments such as bars that provide on-sale alcohol.
Councilmember Susan Pha made motions to both extend the deadline to 60 days and to reduce license fees by 20%. While the council adopted the motion to extend the deadline, the motion to reduce fees failed for lack of a second. The council was unanimously in support of extending the deadline with Councilmember Wynfred Russell either unable to vote due to technological issues or by abstaining.
The city has issued 20 massage therapist licenses, 10 massage enterprise licenses, nine gambling licenses, 16 indoor pool licenses, three so-called additional indoor pool licenses, 19 outdoor pool licenses, three so-called additional outdoor pool licenses, 21 garbage haulers and 98 so-called additional garbage haulers.
The city projects revenue of $165,285 for licenses for all of these impacted businesses, including licenses for bars and other establishments serving alcohol. If all fee rates for these impacted businesses were reduced by 20%, the city would expect revenue of $134,689, a loss of $30,596.
If fees were reduced for food, lodging, tobacco and institutional business, the loss of revenue would total $52,000.
Councilmember Terry Parks said that the cannot afford to lose revenue on licensing fees right now. Councilmember Mark Mata spoke in favor of extending the deadline period to allow more leniency for business owners.
Mayor Jeff Lunde said he was concerned about the budget impacts that the outbreak may have for the city.
License renewal fees for massage therapists are $100, massage enterprise renewals are $200, gambling licenses are $250, and pool licenses range from $290 to $380. For a garbage hauler license, the first fee is $115 and $55 for additional licenses.
Other nearby cities are making similar decisions. Bloomington waived late fees and extended the due date for licenses for some impacted businesses, while Maple Grove discounted renewal fees for on-sale liquor and wine establishments.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.