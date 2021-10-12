Brooklyn Park-based diversity, equity and inclusion leader Sandra Pulles was recognized with the Outstanding Commission Staff Award by America’s Service Commissions, the professional organization of all 52 state service commissions.
Pulles, who is vice president of equity and inclusion at ServeMinnesota, the hub for AmeriCorps programs in Minnesota, was presented this national innovation and leadership award Sept. 14.
According to the America’s Service Commissions, the award is reserved for an individual who demonstrates leadership and implements innovative strategies to get things done. Pulles was nominated by her colleagues for her work centering equity and inclusion in programming, stronger partnerships with families and stakeholders, a more diverse corps, and ultimately, better outcomes for the communities AmeriCorps serves.
“Sandy has made invaluable contributions to ServeMinnesota,” ServeMinnesota CEO Audrey Suker said. “Her high-impact leadership, paired with a day-to-day diligence and commitment, is evident in better and more equitable AmeriCorps programming.”
Pulles, who earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Saint Thomas as a McNair Scholar and a masters and Ph.D. in educational psychology from the University of Minnesota, is a member of America’s Service Commission’s Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion work group; a Board Member for the Minnesota Equity Education Partnership, and co-chair of the Minnesota Equity Education Partnership College Race Equity Advocacy Advisory Council. She previously served as ServeMinnesota’s Assistant Director of Equity, Inclusion, & Innovation, and before that as a coaching specialist, trainer, and researcher for the Reading Corps and Math Corps programs.
