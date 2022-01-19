Candidates for the special election to fill the Brooklyn Park City Council East District seat met Jan. 11 in the Brooklyn Park City Council Chambers for a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.
Four candidates are running for the seat: LaDawn Severin, Benjamin Osemenam, Abraham Bah and XP Lee. Osemenam did not attend the forum.
Candidates addressed topics ranging from housing to crime prevention during the hour-long forum, which will be available for viewing on CCX Media until Election Day.
The forum was open to the public, and approximately 15 spectators sat distanced in the council chambers.
Election Day is Feb. 8, and absentee voting is currently open.
Crime and policing
Each candidate mentioned crime and policing as a top issue in the coming election.
Bah, president of the Organization of Liberians in Minnesota, said he could work around cultural boundaries, bridging gaps between the Police Department and community at large. “There is a trust issue,” he said.
Parents whose children are becoming involved in gang violence or crime need a safe way to connect with authorities and divert their children down another path, Bah said.
Lee, who served on the committee that implemented the Wilder score card for the Police Department, said the Wilder report represents “a really great stepping stone to future work.”
He spoke to championing a risk-terrain public safety model, which would focus on places and not just people to identify physical opportunities to reduce crime.
Severin,
The city needs to ensure that licensing and regulations are not too burdensome to help build the local economy, Severin said.
While home prices are rising, “There’s not a lot that the government can do to regulate a free-market economy,” she said. “If people are willing and able with the low interest rates to be able to pay that for homes, it’s going to happen.”
Continuing to build smaller homes and townhomes may help to alleviate the cost burden, Severin said.
Brooklyn Park needs to ensure it can compete economically with the region, Lee said.
“We are more than just a quote-unquote Midtown Global Market; we’re a whole town of global market, so we need to capitalize on that to be able to create something I would call a destination of nations,” Lee said. who works in real estate, said she spoke to Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen prior to the forum, and that she believes some of the community’s crime issues, such as gunfire incidents, stem back to accountability and bail issues with the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.
She also spoke of policing from a personnel standpoint.“It’s not a matter of funding – we are having trouble finding police officers,” Severin said. “The morale has just been decimated.”
Economy and housing
While the city needs to provide equitable opportunities for all small businesses, it is also important to reduce gun violence in the city to make sure that businesses stay, Bah said.
Taxes also ought to be lower for home buyers, Bah said.
Transportation
Lee spoke in favor of moving forward with the Highway 252 conversion project, as well as the Bottineau Blue Line light-rail extension project.
Severin offered a more reserved consideration for the Highway 252 conversion project, saying she wanted to hear more opinions on the project and also consider less extensive ways to improve the road.
Severin said she would support using American Rescue Plan funds to create a local bus route within the city.
Other issues
The League of Women Voters asked candidates to speak on issues that had not been addressed in earlier questions.
Severin spoke on her personal faith.
“I would like to submit these things to the Lord, to God almighty who knew how to create human bodies and eyeballs and the solar system” she said. “I think he’s got amazing wisdom.”
Bah said that children will also be a focus of his campaign.
He declared his intentions to “work diligently to ensure that Brooklyn Park will be a safe place for our children and our children’s children,” he said. “That’s my main objective to make sure that the police are respected, the community are also respected, and we can work in peace to make sure that we may put Brooklyn Park on the map.”
Lee said that energy efficiency and use of alternative resources, as well as keeping the city age-friendly with inclusive housing, will be important issues.
“We should get on the composting train,” he said.
