Brooklyn Park surveyed residents March 25-30 to better determine the impact the COVID-19 outbreak has had on life for the community at-large.
The survey was presented to the Brooklyn Park City Council at its April 6 work session.
At a high level, the questions focused on matters of access to needed goods or services, access to information, and what residents may need to feel safe and take care of their families. The survey was conducted by the community support branch of the city’s Emergency Operations Center.
Most of the respondents took the survey over the internet, but some also responded by phone.
In total, 2,170 residents responded to the survey. When compared with census data, white people and homeowners were overrepresented in the survey responses. As a result, the final results were weighted according to an estimate from census data on the demographics of the city. The responses represent approximately 8% of households in the city, assuming that only one person per household participated.
Across demographic groups, almost all respondents said that they received the information they needed to slow the spread of the virus. No group had more than 2% of respondents say they were not receiving the information they needed.
Nearly a majority of respondents said they were concerned about getting access to basic cleaning products and toiletries. While 49% of all respondents said they were concerned, 50% of black respondents, 57% of Hispanic or Latino respondents, 57% of Asian or southeast Asian, 68% of African or West African respondents, and 39% of white respondents all said they had concerns about access to cleaning products.
Thirty-six of households said they were concerned about access to food for their homes. More than half (57%) of African or West African respondents had food concerns. 41% of black respondents, 47% of Hispanic or Latino respondents, 44% of Southeast Asian or Asian respondents, and 23% of white respondents gave the same reply.
Many households also reported concerns about helping children with schoolwork. 18% of all respondents reported concerns. While 9% of white households reported concerns, 28% of African or West African, 27% of Asian or Southeast Asian households, 24% of Hispanic or Latino households, and 25% of black households reported concerns.
Renters tended to have more financial concerns than other demographic groups, with 17% of respondents concerned about housing costs, and 27% saying they needed money or relief from bills. While 41% of homeowners were concerned about access to cleaning products and toiletries, 57% of renters had the same concerns. Twenty-six percent of homeowners and 47% of renters were concerned about access to food. Eight percent of homeowners and 21% of renters were concerned about access to mental health or emotional support. More renters were concerned about access to computers, with 14% saying they had concerns as opposed to 4% of homeowners.
While 30% of African or West African respondents said they needed money or relief from bills, the average among all respondents was 14%.
Asian or Southeast Asian residents had the highest rate of public safety concerns among those surveyed, with 33% of respondents saying they wanted protection from harassment or increased police patrols. This feeling generally was attributed to concerns related to discrimination, harassment or hate crimes against Asians, due to the belief that they are responsible for the outbreak of the virus.
Councilmember Susan Pha said that she has heard many of the same concerns both from residents and from friends in other cities. Pha said she has heard reports of Asians being harassed in stores and parking lots as they try to shop, as well as discrimination in the workplace. She asked the police department to keep the council aware of incidents that may occur in the city.
Of all respondents, 54 households asked for weekly wellness checks for seniors, and 129 asked for a follow-up from the city to help direct them to resources.
Councilmember Lisa Jacobson said that in future surveys, it would be good to ask a baseline question to see which residents felt they could not access basic needs like food prior to the viral outbreak.
The city sent survey results to local service agencies to assist in their efforts to obtain grants. The city is also putting together a resource map for residents.
While the recreation and parks department initially removed its youth outreach team from its work on the streets when the governor issued the shelter-in-place order, the team has since resumed its work, particularly in the Zanewood and Huntington Place areas of the city. The team is attempting to both get youth in the area to remember and respect social distancing guidelines, as well as direct youth towards positive activities rather than crime.
The police department has heard many complaints about kids in the Zanewood area, and outreach work is better done by non-police city employees, said Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen. The outreach team would likely have better results than police, and the move is better for police and community relationships, he said.
Likewise, the city is conducting a youth impact survey to better determine the needs of the city’s children.
