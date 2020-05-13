Brooklyn Park is projecting budget shortfalls as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and is making budget cuts and adjustments to balance its finances.
The Brooklyn Park City Council discussed changes to the budget at a May 4 work session.
Not including property taxes, the city is projecting a $1.3 million decrease in revenue this year. It is unclear what impact the pandemic could have on property tax revenue. The council and city staff both agreed that the impacts to the budget are likely to be long-felt and significant.
Losses are projected in permits and licensing, recreation programming, the city’s Department of Motor Vehicles branch and miscellaneous police-related revenue.
As a result, city staff members identified up to $2.9 million in both personnel and non-personnel budget cuts to alliterative short term budget concerns.
Approximately 10% of the city’s employees are on leave. While some employees took leave voluntarily, for some employees, leave was a non-voluntary cost-savings measure. In some cases, such as the DMV, there was not a large enough workload to justify keeping all employees working, said Jay Stroebel, city manager.
In total, personnel hiring freezes or delays and leave has accounted for $1.78 million of the total budget cuts. This includes delaying the hiring of five police officers, as well as the new fire department cadet class. The delay in hiring fire cadets came as much due to the state’s public health guidelines as it did cost savings, Stroebel said.
While the police department likely has more spare officers than the fire department has spare firefighters, there are also agreements within the region to assist with calls for service if portions of either department became sick and unable to work, he said.
While on voluntarily leave, employees retain their health insurance but do not accrue paid time off or contribute towards their pension.
Other areas of service with impacts related to staffing include building and fire inspections, recreation services, street and park seasonal workers and environmental health.
Travel and non-essential training are no longer part of the budget unless required to perform job duties.
Some city construction projects could potentially be delayed or otherwise shifted as budget impacts come into a sharper focus.
While council members were generally supportive of changes that have made, several members mentioned concerns about the police and fire department, as well as the city’s investment in Edinburgh USA, among other projects.
The council may have to be willing to cut funding for personal passion projects as the budget picture becomes more clear, and many public sector employees are also seeing their pay reduced or jobs lost, Mayor Jeff Lunde said.
“There is no pain-free fix to 2021 in my mind,” he added.
On a brighter note, the city’s staff has remained relatively healthy and has pivoted to working remotely where possible, Stroebel said.
