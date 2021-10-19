The Brooklyn Park City Council on Oct. 11 set Feb. 8 as the date for the special election to fill the vacant East District seat.
The election will fill the seat previously occupied by now-Mayor Lisa Jacobson, who was elected mayor Aug. 10, succeeding now-Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde as mayor.
“The candidate packets will be available on Nov. 16 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., so any resident in the East District that wants to file as candidate, just contact me,” said Devin Montero, city clerk.
Jacobson’s term on the council in the East District seat was set to expire Dec. 31, 2024. Since there are more than 365 days remaining in her term, the City Charter requires that the city host a special election to fill the seat.
The charter requires that the city host a primary election if more than two candidates file for the seat. This requirement, along with state laws dictating when a special election can occur, would have pushed the potential primary into August 2022.
The City Charter and state law also have specific mandates for timing of election procedures. According to the exact letter of those laws, and considering the added complications due to redistricting, the special election could have been delayed until November 2022.
As a result, the council voted unanimously to amend the charter Oct. 4 to allow this election to occur without a primary.
The following timeline will apply for the election: candidate filing will open Nov. 30 and close Dec. 14, absentee voting will open Dec. 24, in-person absentee voting will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 7. Election day will be Feb. 8.
The Sun Post will publish a list of candidates who filed for the election, as well as a voters guide as the election approaches.
This will not be the city’s first special election without a primary in recent years. In 2011, following the death of former Mayor Steve Lampi, the city hosted a special election to fill the mayor’s seat.
At that time, the charter mandated a primary election if more than two candidates filed to fill a council seat, but it did not address the issue of a vacancy for the mayor’s seat.
More than a dozen candidates were on the ballot that year. Lunde ultimately won the race with 32% of the vote.
In 2014, the charter was amended to require a primary election for both council and mayor vacancies.
To contact Montero about filing for the election, call 763-493-8180.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.