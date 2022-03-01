The Brooklyn Park City Council moved to censure Councilmember Boyd Morson Feb. 28 for allegedly violating the city's respectful workplace policy and elected officials' code of conduct policy.
The decision came after the council met in a closed session for slightly over an hour for an agenda item listed as “preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to the City Council's authority.”
The council was unanimous in its decision.
Mayor Lisa Jacobson read a motion directing the city attorney to prepare a resolution reflecting the censure for a future meeting.
Morson's emails and public statements, “Verbally and on social media, with staff, the mayor, council colleagues, shall be professional and no longer threatening, abusive, or disparaging,” Jaocbson said.
If the council approves the censure, Morson will be stripped of all his “commissions, committees, task forces, boards and group assignments,” Jacobson said.
“All communication and contact must flow through the city manager with the exception of the Economic Development Authority matters that can be directed to the executive director of the EDA with the city manager copied. Councilmember (Morson) shall be provided the opportunity to attend various trainings,” the motion reads.
While it is unclear which aspect of the workplace policy or code of conduct was potentially violated, the code of conduct policy states that a failing to comply may result in: a verbal or written admonition delivered by the mayor, a reprimand letter approved by the council and signed by the mayor, or a censure, administered by formal resolution adopted by the council.
“Factors that will be considered in determining the appropriate consequence include but are not limited to the following: seriousness of the violation and number of preceding violations,” the policy states.
Violations can be reported to the mayor, city manager, city attorney, or human resources manager.
The policy defines a censure as to “Express severe disapproval of (someone or something), typically in a formal statement.”
Morson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Sun Post.
He was elected to his Central District seat in Nov. 2020.
Elected officials code of conduct policy history
The council last overhauled the code of conduct policy in October 2017 in the wake of the resignation of former Fire Chief Ken Prillaman.
In July 2017, the council approved a separation agreement with Prillaman during a contentious meeting, providing him with six months salary and benefits, as well as an additional $35,000 for his complete release of any claims against the city.
Prillaman accused former Councilmeber Mark Mata of “ongoing” harassment.
Mata, who was then serving as a paid-on-call firefigher, said he was only performing his duties as a councilmember, conducting oversight for taxpayers and asking questions about city policy.
Former Mayor and now Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Lunde and former Councilmember Rich Gates asked for Mata to resign his post.
In the continued and public fallout after the incident, the council met with the League of Minnesota Cities for mediation, eventually approving a code of conduct policy with formal steps for censuring a councilmember.
