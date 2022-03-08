The Brooklyn Park City Council censured Councilmember Boyd Morson March 7 after a female city employee accused him of engaging her in unwanted physical contact and attempted intimidation, ultimately violating the city's Respectful Workplace policy and elected officials Code of Conduct policy.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the formal censure, with Morson casting the lone dissenting vote.
“A censure is probably the most severe form of action you can take against an elected official,” said Jim Thomson, city attorney.
According to the council's censure resolution and a report compiled by a third-party investigator, Morson “sent an email to an employee accusing her of being inconsiderate and disrespectful to him and that her behavior was unacceptable.”
A short time later, he “subjected the complainant to unwelcome physical touch that made her feel uncomfortable at a work meeting when he stood behind her chair, bent over her chair, and whispered into her ear while rubbing the back of her shoulders and neck,” the resolution states.
Once he was aware a complaint had been filed against him, “Morson blind copied the complainant on a lengthy email to the City Manager. The email referenced the incident that was the subject of the complaint," the resolution continues. "Receiving a blind copy of the email caused the complainant to feel intimidated and singled out.”
As a result of the censure, Morson was removed from his 2022 liaison appointments and his 2022 membership on all city commissions, committees, task forces, boards and associations. Morson will be eligible to regain these appointments in 2023.
He is also not allowed to have direct written or verbal communications with city staff members other than City Manager Jay Stroebel or Economic Development Authority Executive Director Kim Berggren.
“Improper behavior and sexual harassment cannot be tolerated, no matter what color or race we are,” Councilmember Susan Pha said.
“Unfortunately, because we are elected officials, we aren't held accountable the same way as others, which to me I think is wrong. We must hold ourselves accountable to the highest standard of conduct as elected officials because our employees deserve better. They deserve a safe and respectful workplace where they do not feel intimidated, or feel fear of retaliation. I will always stand against this type of behavior, I will always stand against sexual harassment against anyone.”
Morson will have the opportunity to attend training and counseling sessions related to his alleged behavior. If he attends these sessions, the council can consider lifting the bans laid out in the censure.
Morson denied any of the misconduct as outlined in the allegations, calling them “frivolous,” “comical,” and “nonsense.”
“I'm in total disagreement with what was presented before us,” he said.
Morson implied the allegations were racially motivated.
“Situations like this have resulted into assassination of people's character throughout history," he said. "And not only have they assassinated peoples character, they have led to some people getting killed because of a white lie. … I want to reemphasize, these little white lies is what caused and led to the assassination of people of color's character as well as resulting in death, harm and injury to people of color. It also started the Black Wall Street movement, that started a town and burnt down a town because of a lie. The three men that hung in Duluth, Minnesota, because of a lie.”
He denied having inappropriately touched any staff members. “They just rushed to judge,” he said. “I think this is unfair for anybody.”
Morson, who declined several invitations to speak with a city-hired independent investigator, also accused the mayor and council of ignoring his side of the story and denying him due process.
“In all of these reports, no one ever heard my version,” he said. “Never have I gave my offer to say anything on this because I thought this was foolish from the beginning.”
Women have a right to file a complaint “if ever” they feel they are being treated poorly, but “this is not the case (here),” Morson said. “That's not who I am, but this is who they want you guys to think that I am.”
Thomson said Morson had “very ample due process opportunity to set forth his side of the story before the investigation and he chose voluntarily not to do so, which is his right, but that was his choice.”
Councilmember Wynfred Russell said the council had access to an unredacted report over 250 pages long that details Morson's interactions with city staff.
“Residents rightfully have expressed interest in obtaining more detailed information about the circumstances that led councilmembers to make the unanimous decision to recommend that you come up with this (censure) resolution,” he said.
“What is contained in this report are detailed accounts of overt actions by Mr. Morson, Councilmember Morson, that resulted in some of our female staff members not feeling safe in the workplace. This issue is not a matter in differences in communication styles, personality traits or political beliefs. It is about upholding a standard where staff feels safe to engage with elected members without fear of retribution.”
Councilmembers need to remember they are in positions of power and that their actions have real-world consequences for others, Pha said.
Councilmember Tonja West-Hafner said she takes “offense by the fact that we are sort of being accused of not hearing the other side, we would have been happy to hear the other side if he would have chose to meet with the investigator, but he sent a belligerent, nasty email to that investigator, and said basically you can give me what I want or I'm not meeting with you.”
Being put in the position to vote on the censure made her “angry,” “sad,” and disappointed, West-Hafner said.
“I don't want to be in this position to be voting on this tonight, I don't think any of us want to be,” she said. “This is not some political hit-job against Councilmember Morson. Maybe he doesn't feel like what he did went to the level that the employee felt like it did. The fact of the matter is it did. She felt that way, she felt unsafe, she felt bullied and intimidated and that kind of stuff, and we just can't have that.”
She said she does not want to see Morson hurt violently “in any way, shape of form, but we have a duty and an obligation to support and defend and protect our employees. And we have a fiduciary responsibility to do that too, because if we just let it go, she could potentially sue the city for a bunch of money because that would potentially be her right.”
Councilmember Terry Parks said that the full investigation contained a large amount of information that the public was not able to see in redacted copies.
Included in unredacted copies were “Comments on Facebook that we got to look at, a lot of emails that got sent out to staff and so I'm going to be supporting this,” he said.
