Brooklyn Park is planning a Community Assembly meeting on redistricting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of election districts so that the people of each district are equally represented. District lines are redrawn every 10 years following the completion of the census.

In the virtual meeting, the League of Women Voters will provide a brief “redistricting 101” presentation, while African Career, Education and Resource Inc., and CAPI will walk through how Brooklyn Park is mapped.

To join the meeting through Microsoft Teams, visit brooklynpark.org/event/community-assembly-redistricting.

