Brooklyn Park is planning a Community Assembly meeting on redistricting for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of election districts so that the people of each district are equally represented. District lines are redrawn every 10 years following the completion of the census.
In the virtual meeting, the League of Women Voters will provide a brief “redistricting 101” presentation, while African Career, Education and Resource Inc., and CAPI will walk through how Brooklyn Park is mapped.
To join the meeting through Microsoft Teams, visit brooklynpark.org/event/community-assembly-redistricting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.