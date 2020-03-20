Mirroring much of the state, Brooklyn Park has canceled all city-hosted events and meetings and closed many city facilitates in an effort to slow the person-to-person spread of COVID-19.
Following federal guidelines recommending that members of the public avoid meeting in groups of more than 10, the City Council took efforts to cancel its March 16 meeting by avoiding a quorum. Mayor Jeff Lunde asked fellow council members to stay home and delivered a short address to the community.
“At the request of the entire council and myself, based on guidance issued earlier today by the federal government that no meeting should have more than 10 people, we decided that tonight’s meeting shouldn’t be held, and so I asked the council members if they would not attend, therefore denying the meeting of quorum,” Lunde said. “We felt it was important that we as a council support the community and also make sure that people are aware that having large gatherings can lead to the spread … and so we want to take every precaution, not only for the members of the public but also for our staff. Additionally, for members of the public for the rest of this week, we’ll be closed excluding essential services like police, fire, and other things as determined.”
“We are currently working on a plan that will allow us to potentially reopen next week with limited services,” he added. “We are diligently working on how we are going to continue to serve the public and make sure that we’re providing service as needed for core functions.”
As of March 16, all city-sponsored events were canceled through at least April 30. This comes after the cancellation of all senior programming the week prior. All recreation and parks programs and facilities including the Community Activity Center and Zanewood Recreation Center were closed at 7 a.m. March 15.
The cancellations include all board, commission, and committee in-person meetings. Some meetings, including Council and Planning Commission, are planned to be hosted through digital or phone means rather than through physical, in-person meetings.
It is expected that members of the City Council, except for the mayor, will participate in meetings via telephone rather than in-person. Members of the public can monitor council meetings by listening to it on CCX Media’s Channel 16, or by livestreaming it at https://nwsccc-brooklynpark.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=5.
Members of the public who would like to give input or testimony during the meeting can text Lunde at 763-242-1555 or email him at jeffrey.lunde@brooklynpark.org with the subject line “Council testimony.”
As of press time, the council is planning to continue its standard meeting calendar, with regular meetings resuming March 30.
“As your Mayor and Council, we want you to know that your health and safety is our top priority,” Lunde wrote in a message to residents. “We are working on strategies within the city of Brooklyn Park to ensure that we lessen the risk of person-to-person transmission of COVID-19 also known as the coronavirus disease. The city’s Emergency Management team is monitoring the situation closely and advising staff on changes to city operations as needed.”
All city facilities were closed to the public March 17 to 20, excluding the police station and fire station. As part of the closure, limited staff were available to answer resident phone calls. During the closure, city staff member work spaces were altered to allow for social distancing, as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health. Both the police and fire station remained fully operational during this time.
D’Amico & Partners announced it would suspend operations at The Brooklyn, at the Edinburgh USA Clubhouse March 16, prior to Gov. Tim Walz closing all restaurants and bars March 17. “The safety and health of our guests and employees continue to be our top priority,” said. Richard D’Amico, D’Amico & Partners co-owner and founding partner. “At this time, there are no reports of COVID-19 among any of our employees, and we hope that this preventative measure will help limit the threat of it to our staff and their families, our guests, and the greater community.” Perishable food at closed D’Amico restaurants was donated to local food shelves.
