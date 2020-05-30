The leaders of the community issued this update around 2 p.m. Saturday:

To our Brooklyn Park Community,

We greatly appreciate the continued support of our community and region during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family of George Floyd and all the communities impacted by the tragic events that have transpired over the last several days.

As you are aware, there was significant criminal activity again in Minneapolis last evening. Your police and fire departments continue to provide coverage throughout our city to protect our residents and businesses. Friday evening’s curfew allowed our public safety officials to work quickly to identify suspicious activity while ensuring the safety and protection of our community. There was minimal criminal activity last night in Brooklyn Park, with the most noteworthy event being an attempted break-in at cell phone store. Those suspects were taken into custody.

Another curfew will go in effect tonight Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ending tomorrow Sunday, May 31 at 6 a.m. Read more about the temporary curfew.

We will again prepare our public safety teams for any safety-related issues that may arise over the next several days. Our police and fire will have increased staff and continue to coordinate with other public safety resources. The health and safety of our community is the top priority.

Sincerely,

Mayor Jeffrey Lunde

Council member Lisa Jacobson

Council member Mark Mata

Council member Terry Parks

Council member Susan Pha

Council member Wynfred Russell

Council member Tonja West-Hafner

City Manager Jay Stroebel

Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen

Fire Chief T. John Cunningham

