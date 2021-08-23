The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Canvassing Board, rejected several ballot challenges Aug. 23, confirming Lisa Jacobson as Brooklyn Park's next mayor.
The decision came after election officials recounted the ballots by hand Aug. 19, giving giving Jacobson a two-vote margin over Hollies Winston to win the mayor's seat.
On election night, the pair was separated by single vote. Jacobson received 3,415 votes, while Winston received 3,414.
During the hand recount, election officials added one vote to Jacobson's count, bringing her final vote total to 3,416.
Representatives of the candidates challenged a total of seven ballots during the recount, leaving the City Council, acting as the Canvassing Board to attempt to determine voter intent.
All seven challenges were rejected by city clerk Devin Montero during the recount.
During the meeting, an attorney representing Winston's campaign withdrew one of the five challenges brought forward during the recount.
On two ballots, voters filed in the oval to vote for write-in candidates, but then did not write in a name. Winston's campaign suggested that these voters intended to vote for Winston, whose name appeared last on the ballot, above the write-in spot.
The council unanimously rejected this concept.
Winston's campaign also challenged a ballot where a voter had crossed out a write-in vote, then voted for Jacobson.
The council also unanimously rejected this challenge.
Winston's campaign challenged a ballot for an identifying mark. That is, a voter wrote something on a ballot, potentially invalidating the ballot in state law.
The council voted 3-2 to oppose this challenge.
Both campaigns withdrew their remaining challenges.
The council voted unanimously to certify the recount results, finalizing Jacobson as Brooklyn Park's next mayor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.