BP19NWmayor-Jacobson.jpg

Lisa Jacobson will be Brooklyn Park's next mayor after the Brooklyn Park City Council canvassed the recount results Aug. 23. Jacobson won by two votes. 

The Brooklyn Park City Council, acting as the Canvassing Board, rejected several ballot challenges Aug. 23, confirming Lisa Jacobson as Brooklyn Park's next mayor. 

The decision came after election officials recounted the ballots by hand Aug. 19, giving giving Jacobson a two-vote margin over Hollies Winston to win the mayor's seat. 

On election night, the pair was separated by single vote. Jacobson received 3,415 votes, while Winston received 3,414.

During the hand recount, election officials added one vote to Jacobson's count, bringing her final vote total to 3,416. 

Representatives of the candidates challenged a total of seven ballots during the recount, leaving the City Council, acting as the Canvassing Board to attempt to determine voter intent. 

All seven challenges were rejected by city clerk Devin Montero during the recount. 

During the meeting, an attorney representing Winston's campaign withdrew one of the five challenges brought forward during the recount. 

On two ballots, voters filed in the oval to vote for write-in candidates, but then did not write in a name. Winston's campaign suggested that these voters intended to vote for Winston, whose name appeared last on the ballot, above the write-in spot. 

The council unanimously rejected this concept. 

Winston's campaign also challenged a ballot where a voter had crossed out a write-in vote, then voted for Jacobson. 

The council also unanimously rejected this challenge. 

Winston's campaign challenged a ballot for an identifying mark. That is, a voter wrote something on a ballot, potentially invalidating the ballot in state law. 

The council voted 3-2 to oppose this challenge. 

Both campaigns withdrew their remaining challenges. 

The council voted unanimously to certify the recount results, finalizing Jacobson as Brooklyn Park's next mayor. 

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments