Brooklyn Park is canceling much of its senior programming as a precautionary measure to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.

The Recreation and Parks department’s Move 55+ programs and adult fitness classes are canceled as of March 13.

The Senior Lounge at the Community Activity Center is closed as of 4 p.m. March 13, until further notice.

“The purpose of the cancellations and closure is to protect public health of the higher-risk older adult population and those with underlying medical conditions by implementing social distancing measures and reducing activities. Staff will provide a status update by April 1,” the announcement reads.

Also canceled are the 2020 Active Aging Resource Fair scheduled for Wednesday, April 15 and trips to Treasure Island Casino on March 31 and The Chanhassen Dinner Theater on Wednesday, April 22.

Updates are available at brooklynpark.org/covid19.

