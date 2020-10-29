Voters in the Nov. 3 General Election will find many offices on the ballot.
In Brooklyn Center, voters will select two City Council representatives, three school board members, a Hennepin County Board of Commissioners member, a state senator, a Three Rivers Park District board member and a state House of Representatives member.
In Brooklyn Park, voters in each of the three City Council districts will select the next council members.
Brooklyn Park’s voters will also elect a Hennepin County commissioner, members of the Osseo and Robbinsdale school boards, two state House of Representative members, and a state senator.
The state at-large will pick one of its two Senators and the next President in the General Election.
To find a polling place, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us/. For information on early voting and absentee voting, visit tinyurl.com/y3ebszty.
City Council
In the Brooklyn Center City Council election, incumbents Marquita Butler and Kris Lawrence-Anderson face challengers Alfreda Daniels and Sizi Goyah. Voters will select two candidates to serve on the council.
In Brooklyn Park’s west council district, challenger Henry Momanyi faces incumbent Susan Pha. Benjamin Osemenam is challenging council incumbent Lisa Jacobson in the east district. In the central district, Christian Eriksen and Boyd Morson face off for Councilmember Mark Mata’s seat.
School board
Three incumbents are running unopposed for the Brooklyn Center School Board: Amy Bailey, Ruthie Dallas, and Jeffrey Palm.
Eleven candidates filed for three seats on the Osseo Area School Board: Melody Brinkley, incumbent Heather Douglass, Scott Fjellman, Tamara Grady, Lerea Craham, David Hallman, incumbent Jackie Mosqueda-Jones, incumbent Mike Ostaffe, Miamon Queeglay, Joseph Rabaglia, and Anthony Starks.
In the special election to fill the vacant seat on the Osseo Area School Board following the resignation of Boardmember Jessica Craig, five candidates are running: Thomas Brooks, Bridget Erickson, Vicki Richardson, Khai Vang and Kia Xiong.
Voters will narrow a field of eight candidates for the Robbinsdale Area School Board down to a final three to serve on the board. The candidates are incumbent Helen Bassett, ReNae Bowman, Greta Evans-Becker, Brian Hanf, Eric Pone, Stacy Rider, incumbent Sherry Tyrrell, and incumbent John Vento.
Three Rivers Park Board
Three incumbent commissioners for the Three Rivers Park District are on the ballot in the Nov. 3 General Election. In District 3, Dan Freeman, of Golden Valley, seeks to continue representing Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park Precincts W1-O and W1-R, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hopkins Precinct 2, Robbinsdale, St. Anthony and St. Louis Park.
In District 1, Marge Beard, of Plymouth, seeks to continue representing the western and northern Hennepin County communities contained in the district. In District 5, John F. Gibbs, of Bloomington, seeks to continue representing Bloomington, Eden Prairie and part of Richfield.
County
Voters in both Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center will select a replacement for District 1 Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat, who has served on the board since 1993. Hennepin County employee De’Vonna Pttman and Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde are competing for the seat.
State Legislature
In Senate District 36, which comprises the northern half of Brooklyn Park and parts of Champlin and Coon Rapids, Republican Karen Attia is challenging Democrat incumbent John Hoffman.
In Senate District 40, Republican Robert Marvin is challenging Democrat incumbent Chris Eaton for her seat.
Minnesota Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman looks to retain her seat, facing Republican Scott Simmons in House District 36B.
Michael Nelson, incumbent in House District 40A, will compete with Republican David True for the district’s seat.
There are three candidates for House District 40B: Legal Marijuana Now candidate Mary O’Connor, Republican Charlotte Smith, and incumbent Samantha Vang.
Federal seats
Brooklyn Park’s voters will choose either incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, of Deephaven, or Republican challenger Kendall Qualls, of Medina, to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional District. In Brooklyn Center, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minneapolis, and Republican challenger Lacy Johnson, also of Minneapolis, are the candidates in the 5th Congressional District.
Incumbent Democrat Senator Tina Smith faces Republican Jason Lewis in the race for one of the state’s two Senate seats.
In the Presidential race, Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence face challengers Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
