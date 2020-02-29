Brooklyn Park resident K Daphnae Koop took second place in a juried art show sponsored by the Benedictine Center in Maplewood.
Her entry, “Heaven Unexpected Came,” consists of carved wooden panels painted and inlaid with shattered glass. Formerly from New York City, Koop and her husband, Marc Clements, moved to Brooklyn Park seven years ago.
Her work is currently on display in Follow the Muse Gallery at the Northrup King Building. Their studio/gallery in the Northrup King Building showcases their work.
Koop will have a show at the Wyoming Center for the Arts in September. She has shown her work at many galleries and art centers, including Artistry, the Phipps, Hopkins Art Center and the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
She earned an arts degree from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design and also studied at St. Cloud State University, the University of Minnesota and one summer studied Gothic art and architecture at Chartres Cathedral in France.
The juried exhibit, called “Seeing God,” features area artists whose creative process captures a sense of the divine when seeing the world. Approximately 60 artists submitted their work, which will be on display at St. Paul’s Monastery until March 13. The top three winners share a $375 prize.
This exhibit is part of the Benedictine Center’s “Art & Spirituality” series designed to show how art sustains and expands the spiritual imagination and deepens awe for the beauty of creation. The center sponsors six exhibits annually, featuring area artists. They are open to the public free of charge from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, go to benedictinecenter.org, call 651-777-7251 or email: info@benedictinecenter.org. The Benedictine Center of St. Paul’s Monastery, is located at 2675 Benet Road in Maplewood.
