The Brooklyn Park City Council approved a $1.2 million contract Jan. 24 with violence intervention group Minnesota Acts Now, headed by Bishop Harding Smith of the Spiritual Church of God in Robbinsdale.
The organization has been providing services to the city since late summer, 2021. While Hennepin County was previously providing funding to pay for those services, funding expired Dec. 31.
Into 2022, Brooklyn Park plans to pay Minnesota Acts Now using federal American Rescue Plan funds.
According to Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen, Minnesota Acts Now has produced positive results and performed much better than other street outreach teams.
“We’ve had dramatic failures in the past and I went into this with my eyes open, I went into it completely knowing Bishop Smith, knowing his reputation and knowing his work ethic – he did not disappoint and he has delivered,” Enevoldsen said.
Minnesota Acts Now patrols high-crime areas including the area of 63rd and Zane, Brookdale Drive and Yates, and Huntington Place Apartments.
His team of more than 20 workers can be seen walking the streets wearing bright orange and black.
Calls for service and shots-fired incidents in Minnesota Acts Now-patrolled areas have been reduced since the organization began its work, Enevoldsen said.
At Huntington Place Apartments, the city’s largest apartment complex, between the Minnesota Acts Now patrols and the management company’s private security team, shots-fired incidents have been reduced by appropriately 80% from their apex, he said.
Smith took no wages for himself in the county-funded 2021 contract, according to Enevoldsen.
The new contract is flexible enough to allow for the Minnesota Acts Now street team to respond to the city’s needs as they arise. If fewer sites or new sites emerge as a problematic areas, the team can respond as needed, Enevoldsen said.
There appears to be an appetite at the Hennepin County Board and state Legislature to provide additional funding for violence intervention, which could alleviate or do away entirely with the city’s need to allocate funds in 2022, Enevoldsen said.
The council was unanimous in its support for the proposal.
Counclimembers Susan Pha and Boyd Morson spoke to a need to sustain the funding for such initiatives long-term and not just when grant funding is available.
“I had conversations with (residents) who told me they wouldn’t even go outside anymore at Huntington because of so much of the ... crime that was going on there,” Morson said. “After seeing Minnesota Acts (Now) walk the grounds and walking the grounds with Minnesota Acts, they felt comfortable coming back out of their home.”
Morson said that he believes the organization 21 Days of Peace ought to be included in this contract.
Enevoldsen said he and the organization, which conducted street outreach in Brooklyn Park in summer 2021, have an unspecified “philosophical” disagreement, but that they could potentially partner with the city later this year.
“I do have a fundamental difference in some of their philosophies, and until we can come to an agreement on some of those philosophies, specifically related to observing crimes occurring, then we can move forward,” he said.
Morson said he had previously asked the chief to more specifically address his concerns with 21 Days of Peace but had not heard back.
“They provide a different benefit and service by what they do,” he said. “You made a comment that I thought was not (an) appropriate comment, to say you just threw some money out there on the table for them to go after it like they were some dogs.”
Mayor Lisa Jacobson and Enevoldsen pushed back on Morson’s assertion, while Councilmember Terry Parks said that the council was straying too far from the issue at hand.
“At no point have I ever stood up here and said I threw money on the table and then let people fight over it,” Enevoldsen said. “I don’t know where that came from but that accusation isn’t fair.”
Jacobson called for a point of order during Morson’s comments. She also spoke in support of continuing the contract with Minnesota Acts Now.
“We have to do things differently and I commend Chief Enevoldsen for doing that, for admitting they can’t do it alone. They need partners in the community,” Jacobson said.
