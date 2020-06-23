Applications for an opening on the Brooklyn Park Recreation and Parks Commission will be accepted through Friday, July 10.

The Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission helps determine and plan the future of the park system, recreational opportunities and the preservation of our natural areas. Commission meetings are hosted once a month at the Community Activity Center. Here are some of the roles and responsibilities of the committee:

• Give input on parks issues, everything from replacement of playground equipment to noise ordinances

• Give input on recreational activities to ensure they are affordable and equitable for all

• Assist in the future planning of the park system

• Serve as ambassadors for the Recreation and Parks Department

The commission has 12 resident members, one staff liaison, one Planning Commission member liaison and one City Council liaison. Members serve three-year terms, with a time commitment of five to 10 hours per month.

