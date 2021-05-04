The city of Brooklyn Park is accepting applications for the at-large seat on the Planning Commission through May 28.

The commission holds public hearings on a variety of development issues including zoning, platting and conditional use permits.

The commission has nine citizen members, as well as a city staff member and City Council liaison.

The commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.

Members serve three-year terms.

Applications are available on the city’s website at brooklynpark.org or at the City Hall customer service desk at 5200 85th Ave. N.

