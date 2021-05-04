The city of Brooklyn Park is accepting applications for the at-large seat on the Planning Commission through May 28.
The commission holds public hearings on a variety of development issues including zoning, platting and conditional use permits.
The commission has nine citizen members, as well as a city staff member and City Council liaison.
The commission meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Members serve three-year terms.
Applications are available on the city’s website at brooklynpark.org or at the City Hall customer service desk at 5200 85th Ave. N.
