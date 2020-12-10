Brooklyn Park is accepting applications for the Shingle Creek Watershed and West Mississippi Watershed Management Commissions, as well as the Planning Commission’s East District seat.

The Planning Commission acts as an advisory body to the City Council, and hosts public meetings on a variety of development issues.

The Planning Commission meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Members serve three year terms, and commit an estimated 12 hours per month to meetings

The Shingle Creek and West Mississippi watersheds extend over 67 square miles in east-central Hennepin County. The 10 cities in these watersheds jointly manage the lakes, streams, and wetlands in this area through the Shingle Creek and West Mississippi Watershed Management Commissions.

Meetings are generally held the second Thursday of each at month at noon. Members serve three-year terms.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 31, and are available at brooklynpark.org or at the City Hall service desk, at 5200 85th Ave. N. Applications can also be requested by phone at 763-493-8001.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments