Brooklyn Park is accepting applications to the Northwest Suburbs Cable Communications Commission and the Shingle Creek Watershed Management Commission.
Applications to both commissions will be accepted through Nov. 18.
The Northwest Suburbs Cable Communications Commission is the regulatory agency for the cable franchise for the nine northwest suburbs in the commission: Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, Golden Valley, Maple Grove, New Hope, Osseo, Plymouth and Robbinsdale.
Members serve one-year terms.
Meetings are from 7:30-9 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month during February, May, September and November. Meetings are hosted at 6900 Winnetka Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.
The Shingle Creek and West Mississippi watersheds extend over 67 square miles in east-central Hennepin County.
The 10 cities in these watersheds jointly manage the lakes, streams, and wetlands in this area through the Shingle Creek and West Mississippi Watershed Management Commissions.
Nine cities sit on the Shingle Creek Watershed Management Commission.
Brooklyn Park is seeking applications for the position of alternate commissioner to the Shingle Creek Watershed Management Commission.
This position is for the balance of a term to expire January 31, 2024.
Meetings are generally held the second Thursday of each month from noon to 3 p.m.
Applications are available on the city’s website at brooklynpark.org or at the City Hall customer service desk at 5200 85th Ave. N.
Applicants may also call 763-493-8001 to request an application or to get additional information on the commissions.
Community Editor
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
