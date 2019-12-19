Brooklyn Park is accepting applications for on city boards and commissions for 2020.

Applications will be accepted for the Budget Advisory Commission, Community Long-range Improvement Commission, the Human Rights Commission, the Planning Commission and the Recreation and Parks Advisory Commission. No experience is necessary to participate.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 31 and are available at brooklynpark.org or at City Hall, 5200 85th Ave. N.

Info: 763-493-8001

