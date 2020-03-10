Brooklyn Park is accepting applications for its Charter Commission.

The commission studies the city’s charter and makes recommendations to the Brooklyn Park City Council if improvements are needed, determines if the city’s charter guidelines are keeping up with the needs of the community, periodically reviews the Charter and recommends necessary amendments to the city council that do not conflict with state law, and addresses election issues, mayor and council powers and procedures, taxation and finance procedures, and miscellaneous provisions related to the official newspaper, acquisition and sale of property and other general provisions.

Members serve four-year terms and meet at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.

Applications will be accepted through April 15. Applications are available on the city’s website at brooklynpark.org, or at the City Hall customer service desk. Residents may also call 763-493-8001 to request an application or to get additional information.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments