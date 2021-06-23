Brooklyn Park is accepting applications for its Charter Commission through July 15.

The 11-member commission studies Brooklyn Park’s Charter and makes recommendations for amendments to the City Council. The Charter is the governing document for the city.

The commission also has the authority to submit proposed amendments to the voters.

Members serve four-year terms. The commission meets on the second Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m.

Applications are available at brooklynpark.org or at the City Hall customer service desk, at 5200 85th Ave. N.

