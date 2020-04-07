Brooklyn Center’s Evergreen Park Elementary is continuing to distribute learning materials as students shift to a home-based learning model in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The school, located at 7020 Dupont Ave., began its distribution initial material distribution March 27 and continued its efforts through April 6.
“The first distribution went really well. We were able to distribute, in the end, about 435 bags of learning materials and students’ personal items to our K-5 students,” Principal Denise Schnabel said. “It was a curbside pick-up so families didn’t have to get out of their car, and we had the gym staged by grade, classroom and then students alphabetically. This allowed us to move families through very quickly.”
During the first round of distribution, students brought home books on both math and reading, as well as learning packets for students with limited access to technology. “[During the second round of distribution] K-3rd grade students will pick up technology and learning materials to last until April 30. Fourth and fifth grade has transitioned to fully using online learning through Google classroom and SeeSaw,” Schnabel said.
Following the initial distribution, it became clear that the school had enough spare technology devices to distribute the remaining devices to kindergarten through third-grade students.
“Our district found that after distributing technology devices to students in grades 4-12 that didn’t have them, we still had enough supply to also be able to provide to our K-3 students that indicated on a district survey that they didn’t have devices,” Schnabel said. “Next Monday’s distribution is for K-3 students to pick up Chromebooks as well as learning materials for April 13-30. Currently, the governor’s orders has schools doing distance learning through April 30 with planning time for teachers to come back May 1 and 4.”
Feelings were mixed among students and staff as they separated for the foreseeable future.
“This was a bittersweet time for everyone,” Schnabel said. “Our students and families are unsure about the future, as are we. Knowing we could potentially not see them again this school year is frankly heartbreaking to my staff that have formed strong relationships with the students and families they serve every day. On the other hand, it was so fun to see their smiling faces, give air hugs from six feet away, check in on all of them and make sure they had the basic needs resources such as food, laundry detergent, soaps, school supplies at home.”
The school has timed its technology distributions to line up with food distributions.
“We also paired this time with our food distribution for all students 18 years old and under, that happens from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in our front parking lot providing lunches and bagged breakfasts for the following day. We had many families continuing to access this since the first distribution,” Schnabel said.
“I would love to tell the Evergreen Community that we miss you, we love you, and we appreciate all the love and support you are sending to our staff as well,” Schnabel added. “This is truly an amazing community to be a part of, and we are so honored to be able to support your children! Stay safe and be well!”
