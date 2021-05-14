Two seniors were awarded 2021 Brooklyn Center Women’s Club Scholarships.

The $1,000 scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors living in Brooklyn Center who can demonstrate a financial need, show school leadership, and who are involved in their communities.

This year’s winners are Yong Cheng Yang from Park Center I.B. World School, and Audrey Arreguis Guzman from Champlin Park High School.

