The Brooklyn Center Women’s Club announced three scholarship recipients from the class of 2020.
The recipients are Starr Thao from Park Center High School, Khe Mee Yang from Park Center High School, and Alyssa Brueggen from Osseo Senior High.
The Women’s Club thanks American Legion Post 630 for their support for these scholarships.
