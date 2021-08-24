A Brooklyn Center woman was charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting her father during an altercation Aug. 21.
Takesha Deadwyler, 42, was charged with two counts of manslaughter Aug. 24 for committing a gross misdemeanor with violence and culpable negligence creating an unreasonable risk in connection with a fatal shooting in Brooklyn Center.
According to the criminal complaint, at 9:35 p.m. Aug. 21, Brooklyn Center Police Officers were dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue North.
Arriving officers found an adult male lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Officers found a handgun and a single discharged shell casing at the scene.
The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
While the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office has not released the identity of the victim, according to the criminal complaint, Deadwyler is the victim's daughter.
Deadwyler was present at the scene of the shooting. Also present were an adult male, identified as witness C.B., a 16-year-old female, and a four-year-old female.
According to the complaint, each of these individuals were traveling in a car when an argument broke out between the victim and witness C.B.
Deadwyler was driving the car as the altercation began.
The argument became physical, with the C.B. and the victim hitting and slapping each other.
Deadwyler pulled over the car, and exited the vehicle with the victim and C.B.
Deadwyler attempted to separate the pair, then drew a handgun, chambered a cartridge, and pointed it at C.B.
Witnesses then reported hearing a shingle gunshot.
Deadwyler told officers that she had accidentally shot the victim while trying to separate the victim and C.B. She remains in police custody.
