Voters in Brooklyn Center approved three City Charter amendment proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The amendments will remove the mayor’s ability to take command of the Police Department during times of emergency, impose a timeline for the signing of approved council documents and modify charter language on required signatures for lower-cost purchases.
These amendments were previously proposed to the City Council by the Charter Commission.
Question 1 proposed to strip the office of the mayor the authority to assume command of the Police Department with the consent of the City Council during periods of emergency.
This proposal was approved with 62.28% (4,808) of voters saying “yes” and 37.72% (2,912) voting “no.”
In the wake of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, Mayor Mike Elliott and the council exercised these emergency powers and assumed command of the Police Department.
At this time, the council also fired Curt Boganey from his city manager post, while Tim Gannon resigned as police chief.
As Elliott assumed command of the department, civil unrest brought nightly standoffs between demonstrators and police outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Elliott spoke against the charter amendment proposal when it was introduced to the council.
Meanwhile, voters ousted Elliott from the mayor's seat, with challenger April Graves emerging victorious.
The second charter amendment question on the ballot proposed changing requirements for signatures on contracts.
This proposal was approved narrowly, with 50.24% (3,734) of voters offering approval, and 49.76% (3,698) casting votes in opposition.
Existing charter language requires that both the office of the mayor and the city manager sign off on all “contracts, bonds and instruments of any kind to which the city is a party.”
This requirement goes beyond what is required in state law and the city's purchasing policy.
City Manager Reggie Edwards proposed the change to the Charter Commission, saying it would streamline the city’s ability to do business and move ahead with minor purchases.
The third charter amendment question on the ballot proposed to set a 48-hour deadline in which the office of the mayor must sign approved resolutions and ordinances.
In June 2022, Edwards, who proposed the amendment to the Charter Commission, told the council the proposal was an “operational measure just trying to ensure efficiency in the execution of items that the council has deliberated on.”
Voters soundly approved the proposal with 68.4% (5,007) voting “yes” and 31.60% (2,313) voting “no.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.