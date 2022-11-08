Voters in Brooklyn Center approved three City Charter amendment proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The amendments will remove the mayor’s ability to take command of the Police Department during times of emergency, impose a timeline for the signing of approved council documents and modify charter language on required signatures for lower-cost purchases.

