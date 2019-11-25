Brooklyn Center senior Kochee Lee was named to the first-team All-Tri-Metro Conference list for volleyball this season.

Lee came in as the starting setter and was the focal point of the Centaurs’ attack.

Coach Ramon Martinez described her as quick and a game-changer at the position earlier this season, as Lee was able to use her passing to set up multiple options in the front row and also to confuse opposing defenses.

