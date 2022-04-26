A man was released from the hospital after being shot April 15 in Brooklyn Center.

According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 3000 block of 64th Avenue North at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Arriving officers located an adult male shooting victim, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

“The victim was released from the hospital a few days ago,” said Cmdr. Garett Flesland. “We haven’t been able to ID any suspect(s) yet. The victim said he wasn’t able to remember what happened.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

