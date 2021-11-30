A woman who was fatally shot Nov. 11 in Brooklyn Center was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office as 23-year-old Gabrielle Johnson, of Duluth.
Julius Smith, 24, of Brooklyn Center, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Brooklyn Center Police were dispatched at 2:12 p.m. to a residence near the intersection of Girard Avenue North and 49th Avenue North.
A woman later identified as Johnson was lying on the ground being tended to by paramedics.
Johnson was transported to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital and pronounced dead at 9:28 p.m.
Police found a red pickup truck with a bullet hole in the windshield at the scene of the incident.
After detaining and interviewing several individuals and executing search warrants, police determined that Smith was sitting behind Johnson in the truck when she was shot.
Two witnesses told police that Smith shot Johnson and described the incident as an accident. Surveillance footage corroborates this account.
Smith, however, told police that he and the other occupants of the vehicle were robbed through the window by two men with guns.
Smith said he believed one of the guns to be fake, and that he attempted to knock it out the robber’s hand, causing the firearm to discharge.
