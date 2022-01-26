Brooklyn Center is undertaking a national search for a permanent Police Chief, the city announced Jan. 25.
Tony Gruenig, who was previously a commander in the Brooklyn Center Police Department, has served as interim police chief since Tim Gannon resigned from the position following the shooting of Daunte Wright in April 2021.
The city expects to hire a new chief by late spring 2022.
In the next chief, “the city seeks a strong transformational leader with an equity-focused lens and a clear vision for positive public safety change, who understands policing and will support and promote the police department, help it to rebuild, contribute to community healing and lead change inside and outside the organization,” a spokesperson said in a press release.
The city’s leadership team has hired DRI Consulting, a Minnesota-based consulting firm of organizational psychologists, to assist in the hiring process.
The project team will consist of owners Makesha Spence and Rhovine Small, former Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety Michael S. Jordan and former owner John Fennig.
“Starting in early 2022, the project team began engaging community and stakeholder groups to include interviews with key community stakeholders, police department staff, city council and city senior staff,” the spokesperson said.
Future community engagement will include a web-based survey, as well as community meetings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.