With the considerable community spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 across the state, Brooklyn Center Schools is among multiple school districts returning to at-home learning after winter break.
“Because public health officials are predicting the continued spread of COVID-19 Omicron cases for the next several weeks, Brooklyn Center Community Schools will shift from in-person learning at school to online learning at home for Brooklyn Center Middle and High School students beginning Monday, January 10, and Wednesday, January 12 for Early College Academy and Brooklyn Center Elementary students,” wrote Carly Baker, superintendent. “We are tentatively planning Friday, January 28 as the last day of online learning from home with a shift back to in-person learning at school on Monday, January 31.”
Robbinsdale Area Schools closed several schools in the district, while Osseo Area Schools announced a similar shift Jan. 10.
“With the support of the school board, BCCS has decided to shift from in-person learning at school to online learning from home given the current surge of COVID-19 in our community and the subsequent staffing absences and shortages,” Baker wrote. “The shift to online learning from home allows us to better ensure quality learning experiences and support for our students and families in this challenging time. It will also allow the district to thoroughly clean and disinfect our schools to be ready for in-person learning on January 31.”
