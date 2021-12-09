(SUBMITTED PHOTO BY BROOKLYN CENTER COMMUNITY SCHOOLS)
The Brooklyn Center School Board recently decided to extend the district’s winter break, giving students and staff time off from Dec. 17 to Jan. 3. “The decision was made in anticipation of the conclusion of the Potter trial,” said Superintendent Carly Baker.
“The decision was made in anticipation of the conclusion of the Potter trial,” said Superintendent Carly Baker. “While we do not know what the outcome of the trial will be, we believe that extending winter break will allow the district and families to avoid any challenges that may arise within our community as a result of the verdict.”
Opening statements in the Kim Potter trial began Dec. 8.
In April, Potter, then a Brooklyn Center police officer, shot and killed Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Wright’s shooting was followed by nearly a week of civil unrest, with protesters demonstrating in front of the Brooklyn Park Police Station.
Clashes between the police and demonstrators occasionally turned violent, and gatherings lasted into the evening hours.
Potter is facing charges of first and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Wright’s death.
The school board’s decision comes as other nearby districts, such as Osseo Area Schools, have extended their winter breaks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Brooklyn Center’s decision mirrors Osseo’s plan, extending the break to a full two weeks.
Brooklyn Center’s infant daycare services, Centaur Beginnings, will be closed the week of Dec. 20.
Likewise, the district will not offer any after-school programming the week of Dec. 20.
“We understand that this may cause some hardship for families,” Baker said.
The district’s school-aged daycare option, CentaurPlus, will be open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.
Two meals will be packaged and sent home for students Dec. 17. These are intended to be eaten Dec. 20 and Dec. 22.
“Thank you for your continued support of (Brooklyn Center Community Schools),” Baker said. “We wish you a safe and peaceful holiday season,”
