Meals are continuing to be provided by Brooklyn Center Schools during distance learning through bus delivery routes in the community. Meal access will look different this summer, beginning June 8.

Buses will be stationed for 30 minutes in key locations in the Brooklyn Center community every day, Monday to Thursday. Students will receive a double pack of meals on Thursday for Friday meals.

Locations and times include:

10:40-11:10 a.m. – 55th & Aldrich

10:40-11:10 a.m. – 72nd & Camden (Evergreen Park)

11:20-11:50 a.m. – 55th & Dupont

11:20-11:50 a.m. – 1200 69th Ave. N. (Lutheran Church of the Master)

12:00-12:30 p.m. – 55th & Russell (Lions Park)

12:00-12:30 p.m. – Nash Road & Brooklyn Drive (Centennial Park)

Families can also continue to pick up meals at Brooklyn Center Middle School, High School and Earle Brown Elementary from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Residents with questions about the summer meal program may contact the transportation office at 763-450-3386, ext. 1201 or the nutrition services department at 763-561-2120, ext. 2950.

