BC02STrotary.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Brooklyn Center Rotary presented plaques of appreciation to the Fire Department and Police Department Nov. 19. Pictured left to right are interim Police Chief Tony Gruenig, president of the Rotary and former Mayor Tim Willson, and Fire Chief Todd Berg. “We know how you risk your lives every day so that we as citizens can feel safe and lead an otherwise ‘boring’ life,’” the plaques read. “Watching all that has unfolded in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis the last few years breaks our hearts. Many of the past officials of this great city watch an unraveling of all they have worked and dedicated their lives towards. They do not want it to happen. When the city regains its rise to prominence and grows to a thriving community once again, it will be because of your support and protection in the difficult jobs that you have to face each and every day!”

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments