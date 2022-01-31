The Brooklyn Center City Council rejected a city-wide indoor public space mask mandate proposal Jan. 24, but extended its requirement for masks in city-owned buildings.
The mandate was proposed by Mayor Mike Elliott, who left the meeting prior to its introduction for personal health reasons.
The mandate would have required a unanimous vote from the council for approval. After Councilmember April Graves spoke against the proposal, the council voted 3-0 to extend the existing city-facility mandate.
“I would really just rather continue the resolution that we passed,” Graves said. With most businesses already requiring masks, the move felt like an “overflex of power to suddenly say, ‘Oh, now we’re telling everybody what to do,’” Graves said.
She then spoke in support of continuing the mask mandate for all city-owned indoor facilities.
The mask mandate in city-owned facilities, which was approved Dec. 9, was expected to sunset Feb. 9. As a result, Elliott brought forward a proposal to mandate masks for all indoor spaces of public accommodation.
The mandate was proposed by way of a 60-day emergency ordinance, which cited the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus as the reason for enactment.
The proposal would have defined a space of public accommodation as “a business, or an educational, refreshment, entertainment, or recreation facility, or an institution of any kind, whether licensed or not, whose goods, services, facilities, privileges, advantages, or accommodations are extended, offered, sold, or otherwise made available to the public.”
The mandate would have had exemptions for children younger than five, individuals unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, athletes or performers competing or performing in indoor spaces, and individuals speaking to someone who is deaf or hard of hearing.
“Violation of this ordinance is not a criminal offense,” the ordinance stated. “However, any individual who fails to comply with this order may be asked to leave by an authorized representative of the owner of the space of public accommodation. If the individual refuses to leave, law enforcement may enforce trespassing laws or any other law the individual may violate. The owner of a space of public accommodation may rely on an individual’s statements if the person claims to be exempt from the ordinance due to medical, disability, or developmental reasons.”
The only substantial change to the city’s existing ordinance is that now, children under the age of 5 are not subject to the mask mandate while in city-owned buildings.
The previous ordinance mandated mask wearing for those 2 years of age or older.
Debate on the topics was relatively short, with Councilmember Dan Ryan absent for the vote after technology issues removed him from the meeting and Elliott also absent.
Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson said she agreed with Graves on the issue, but also recognized that Brooklyn Center has among the highest COVID-positivity rates in Hennepin County.
Lawrence-Anderson planned to support the overall council’s decision on the matter, saying “I have remained kind of in the middle on this issue.”
Councilmember Marquita Butler, who was acting as Mayor Pro Tem in Elliott’s absence, said that since Graves had already come out in opposition to the proposal, the council ought to extend its existing ordinance rather than belabor the point.
