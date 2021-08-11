With the COVID-19 Delta variant bringing a grim increase in infection rates, particularly among those unvaccinated for the virus, Brooklyn Center declared a local state of emergency Aug. 9.
Due to state statue, the local emergency, which was declared by Mayor Mike Elliott in afternoon hours of Aug. 9, was set to expire in three days unless extended by the full City Council.
A divided council voted to extend the emergency in a 3-2 vote, with Councilmembers Marquita Butler, Dan Ryan and Elliott voting in favor of the extension and Councilmembers April Graves and Kris Lawrence-Anderson voting in opposition.
“Earlier today I declared a local emergency due to the pandemic,” Elliott said. “As we know the COVID-19 has evolved into a Delta variant, and apparently there is yet another variant coming after the Delta variant that is even more contagious than the Delta variant. That is the reason why we are having the meeting tonight electronically.”
Prior to the emergency declaration, the council had planned to resume in-person meetings in August. Virtual meetings are expected to continue until the council votes to end the emergency declaration.
The previous city-issued COVID emergency declaration ended July 31.
Masks in BC
The Brooklyn Center City Council approved a mask mandate for all government buildings within the city.
In city facilities, all visitors and staff members must wear a mask while indoors unless they are alone in an office or socially distanced in a small working group.
The city cannot impose criminal sanctions on someone for not wearing a mask. However, a building’s management could decide to bring trespassing charges against someone who refuses to wear a mask or leave the building, Gilchrist said.
Exemptions exist for children younger than two years of age, individuals who are unable to wear a mask due to medical, disability, or developmental reasons, individuals unable to remove their face covering without assistance, and individuals speaking to someone who is deaf, hard of hearing, or otherwise requires the mouth to be visible to communicate effectively.
As it was approved, the mandate language is intended to apply to all government-owned buildings within city limits including public schools and the Hennepin County Library and service center.
While city attorney Troy Gilchrist said that he believed the city was within its rights to subject schools and the county’s buildings to such a mandate, the Federal Bureau of Investigations building likely would not be subject to the ordinance.
The mandate defines public buildings as any owned by the city, schools, and buildings “owned and operated by a governmental entity that is subject to the provisions of this ordinance.”
Gilchrist said this provision was intentionally left somewhat vague.
“I frankly didn’t have time to research the potential scope of this,” he said. “Legally speaking I think you’re fine. Politically speaking, frankly I don’t know if the schools will push back or anything like that on this.”
Emergency declaration
Debate on the city’s emergency declaration became increasingly tense as discussion progressed.
According to Gilchrist, the city would have been able to enact a mask mandate and continue meeting virtually without declaring a local emergency, but the declaration gave the city a stronger legal footing to take both actions.
Declaring the emergency triggers implementation of the city’s emergency plans and mutual aid agreements, and allows the city’s staff to execute contracts more quickly than under normal circumstances, Gilchrist said.
The declaration also gives the mayor authority to enact emergency proclamations and temporary regulations.
Elliott argued the step was necessary with case rates increasing. There is no downside to the city making the declaration and having the ability to respond quickly to the new virus strain.
Graves and Lawrence-Anderson, however, were not swayed by the argument.
If case rates continue to increase, Graves said she would consider supporting an extension at a later date. Work related to the pandemic can continue without the declaration, she said.
“To me, right now, I don’t feel the urgency to extend the emergency,” she said. “That doesn’t mean that I don’t think we should still very diligently watch and make sure that if it is necessary, that we take that action.”
Lawrence-Anderson said that the city largely has followed the Governor’s lead on emergency declarations, and the declaration would be unnecessary right now.
“I believe we should have a mask ordinance, I believe that we can meet virtually, but that’s the extent of it as it stands in my opinion today,” she said.
Ryan initally said he concurred with Graves and Lawrence-Anderson, saying the issue could be revisited at a later date. However, he cast his vote in favor of extending the ordinance.
“I think we should approach this in a series of steps,” he said. “I think that it behooves us as policy makers to revisit all these issues as frequently as necessary as these issues with the Delta variant and other variants of the virus emerge. And that’s the only reason that I had any reservations about passing anything more sweeping, because in the past I think the mayor has taken the initiative to do things that were not necessarily supported by the council. I don’t want to take issues unnecessarily with the mayor or pick a fight with the mayor, but I think that because of the charter and the nature of our form of government, that we have to act as a collective body.”
Elliott said he was not interested in bringing the matter back at a later date.
“If you guys vote against this, go ahead, but I’m not bringing forward another declaration in two weeks,” Elliott replied. “If I sound frustrated and even a little bit angry, it’s because I am, quite honestly. I have nothing tied to this. I’m not tied to this. This is just where we are, and I’m hoping that the city council, this one here, takes the right step,”
Graves said she felt that the threat to withhold a future emergency declaration was manipulative.
She also spoke to concerns related to the mayor’s emergency powers and a situation that occurred last April, when Elliott invoked his emergency powers to pause a street reconstruction project due to concerns related to dust inhalation and the pandemic.
“I’m suggesting that we don’t rush into the situation,” Graves said. “I’m thinking about specifically your decision to halt the construction project, and then we had to have, like, several emergency meetings about it in order to mitigate some of the concerns related to dust and residents, which I’m not saying wasn’t important. But I also think that it could have set us up for some possible litigation, and so it was a very sensitive time, sensitive situation where the council had to immediately be available to meet and make decisions based upon your decision as the mayor under emergency proclamation … I’m trying to avoid another situation like that.”
The heated discussion continued.
“You can second guess my decisions all you want,” Elliott said. “That’s your prerogative. And, you know, maybe I made the wrong decision. Maybe I didn’t. Maybe I did. But if I did, does that mean that now I can never act again? We were not sued … what I’m hearing from you is that you don’t trust my ability to act.
“Please don’t put words in my mouth Mr. Mayor,” Graves said.
Masks required in Brooklyn Park
In Brooklyn Park, city officials reinstated a mask mandate for employees and visiting members of the public while inside city facilities.
The mandate went into effect for employees Aug. 6, while members of the public were not required to wear masks until Aug. 10.
“The reason for the delay with the public is because we are holding a special election for mayor on Tuesday,” wrote interim communications manager Tim Pratt. “Absentee voting will be taking place at City Hall on Monday, August 9. We did not want any resident to feel that a mask requirement might prohibit them from voting.”
