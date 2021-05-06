The president of the Brooklyn Center Police Department union on May 5 released an open letter to the community addressing the killing of Daunte Wright.
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter resigned from the force and was charged with second-degree manslaughter following the fatal shooting of Wright during a traffic stop.
“The shooting death of Daunte Wright has been devastating for the members of the community and the police department,” wrote Chuck Valleau, acting president of the union that represents the rank and file of the police department. “Our officers come to work to help people and make their lives better. Our entire profession is founded upon our willingness to sacrifice our lives for others and to protect those who can’t protect themselves. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Daunte Wright’s family and friends.”
Officers are thinking about their former colleague, too, Valleau wrote.
“Our police department family is also grieving for Kim Potter. She served the community for 25 years and we love her as a sister,” he wrote. “It is impossible for me to grasp the overwhelming emotional burden of taking a life after dedicating your career to protecting life.”
Supporters have been generous to the Police Department, according to Valleau.
“I want to thank the many community members who have sent cards, donations, and food to our department,” he wrote. “We have received more than we can use and have funneled many donations directly back into the community. The overwhelming support has helped remind us who we serve and the reason we continue to come to work.”
Valleau also addressed the protests that followed Wright's death.
“We are blessed to live in a country where people can openly protest against the government, and that same government will make every effort to protect the people while they protest,” he wrote. “Many of the protesters we come into contact with are mindful people with gracious hearts. I am encouraged that it has been many nights since officers have had any physical contact with protesters and I hope this continues as we all try to heal."
Black and brown officers have been subjected to racial slurs, Valleau wrote.
“I do ask that protesters stop using racial slurs against our black and brown officers,” he wrote. “When these officers put on their uniform they already carry with them an extra sense of responsibility and they do not deserve to be demonized for the color of their skin.”
The department is willing to participate in any upcoming forums, meetings or discussions with the community, Valleau pledged.
“Our union members remain committed to community outreach and strengthening our relationships with our residents. We stand willing to identify and address any racial inequity in our city. During the last three weeks our community has openly mourned the loss of Daunte Wright and has suffered through the resulting civil unrest. Your Brooklyn Center Police Officers will continue to come to work for as many hours as it takes to make this city feel secure. Thank you for your ongoing support and please pray that we may receive the wisdom and guidance needed to do our jobs to the best of our ability."
