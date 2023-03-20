BC23PFghost.jpg

(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Three ghost guns seized by the Brooklyn Center Police Department sit in evidence boxes.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department on March 12 arrested four individuals and seized three “ghost guns,” which do not have serial numbers and are often assembled at home from kits.

According to a Facebook post, Brooklyn Center Police were dispatched to a hotel in the 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard on a trespassing complaint.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments