The Brooklyn Center Police Department on March 12 arrested four individuals and seized three “ghost guns,” which do not have serial numbers and are often assembled at home from kits.
According to a Facebook post, Brooklyn Center Police were dispatched to a hotel in the 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard on a trespassing complaint.
Hotel staff members were attempting to have four individuals trespassed from the property after they refused to leave for two hours.
Arriving officers witnessed the suspects exit the building and commanded them to stop. While the men initially made efforts to evade police, they later complied with officer commands.
While officers began to identify the suspects, the suspects asked to return to certain areas of the building.
“Being that the young men were being trespassed and not allowed to go back into the building, one officer found it odd that they were highly interested in that specific direction,” the Facebook post reads. “The officer walked over to where the four men were drawn to, and discovered a freshly discarded fully automatic pistol.”
Officers then discovered a second pistol laying next the first.
“The third pistol was located when detaining one involved party who had made his way back into the building,” the Facebook post said.
Police ultimately arrested four individuals during the incident. Three of these individuals were juveniles and one was an adult.
“During the arrest process, it was discovered that one juvenile had an ankle bracelet on (for Electronic Home Monitoring),” the Facebook post reads. “The ankle bracelet was wrapped in tin foil and a slice of deli fresh ham (was) under the tin foil.”
“I’ve personally never seen tin foil and/or luncheon meat on, or around, ankle bracelets before,” said Cmdr. Garret Flesland. “I’m extremely skeptical if those ‘efforts’ would thwart radio signals.”
Brooklyn Center Police “are exceptionally proud to have recovered three pistols, all of which were ‘Ghost Guns’ (P80 lowers with no serial numbers), all of which had 30+ round extended magazines, one of which being fully automatic and another being (illegal).”
