Community Editor
Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from March 7-14:
THEFT:
• March 7 at 8:46 a.m., 5300 block of James Avenue North
• March 7 at 1:36 p.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 7 at 1:36 p.m., 6800 block of France Avenue North
• March 8 at 10:07 a.m., 6100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 8 at 12:48 p.m., 5400 block of Russell Avenue North
• March 8 at 7:16 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 10 at 1:20 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
• March 10 at 5:52 p.m., 5900 block of Beard Avenue North
• March 11 at 8:18 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North
• March 11 at 2:26 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
• March 12 at 12:31 p.m., 6700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 7 at 11:53 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• March 9 at 11:09 p.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North
• March 10 at 12:50 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 11 at 4:24 p.m., 7100 block of Logan Avenue North
NONCONSENSUAL DISSEMINATION OF PRIVATE SEXUAL IMAGES:
• March 8 at 2:45 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
CHECK FORGERY:
• March 10 at 9:56 a.m., 7000 block of Logan Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• March 7 at 1:35 p.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ARSON:
• March 8 at 12:48 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• March 10 at 12:51 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• March 12 at 4:03 a.m., 5900 block of Admrial Lane
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:
• March 7 at 9:55 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and County Road 10
RECKLESS HANDLING OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON:
• March 12 at 12:32 a.m., 500 block of 73rd Avenue North
MISTREATING ANIMAL:
• March 7 at 8:46 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Camden Avenue North
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• March 7 at 8:07 a.m., 1200 block of 57th Avenue North
• March 8 at 7:56 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 9 at 2:45 p.m., intersection of Humboldt Avenue North and 72nd Avenue North
• March 12 at 8:55 p.m., 5500 block of Irving Avenue North
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
