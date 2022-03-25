Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from March 7-14:

THEFT:

• March 7 at 8:46 a.m., 5300 block of James Avenue North

• March 7 at 1:36 p.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 7 at 1:36 p.m., 6800 block of France Avenue North

• March 8 at 10:07 a.m., 6100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 8 at 12:48 p.m., 5400 block of Russell Avenue North

• March 8 at 7:16 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 10 at 1:20 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road

• March 10 at 5:52 p.m., 5900 block of Beard Avenue North

• March 11 at 8:18 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• March 11 at 2:26 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

• March 12 at 12:31 p.m., 6700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 7 at 11:53 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• March 9 at 11:09 p.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North

• March 10 at 12:50 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 11 at 4:24 p.m., 7100 block of Logan Avenue North

NONCONSENSUAL DISSEMINATION OF PRIVATE SEXUAL IMAGES:

• March 8 at 2:45 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

CHECK FORGERY:

• March 10 at 9:56 a.m., 7000 block of Logan Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• March 7 at 1:35 p.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

ARSON:

• March 8 at 12:48 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• March 10 at 12:51 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• March 12 at 4:03 a.m., 5900 block of Admrial Lane

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER:

• March 7 at 9:55 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and County Road 10

RECKLESS HANDLING OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON:

• March 12 at 12:32 a.m., 500 block of 73rd Avenue North

MISTREATING ANIMAL:

• March 7 at 8:46 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Camden Avenue North

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• March 7 at 8:07 a.m., 1200 block of 57th Avenue North

• March 8 at 7:56 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 9 at 2:45 p.m., intersection of Humboldt Avenue North and 72nd Avenue North

• March 12 at 8:55 p.m., 5500 block of Irving Avenue North

